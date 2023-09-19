Campaign support group for the election of President Bola Tinubu, the North Central Agenda for Asiwaju, in collaboration with the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (NCAA/SWAGA), have commenced the distribution of palliative materials aimed at cushioning the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy among residents of Kwara state.

Speaking at the launch of the palliative in Ilorin on Tuesday, the national chairman of the SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye, said that the distribution was also aimed at fulfilling the promise made to people during the electioneering that they would not be forgotten after the elections.

Adeyeye, who said that the campaign support group was the first to commence such a project among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, adding that the distribution had already been commenced in six states, including Kwara state.

The SWAGA national chairman said that President Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation on the assumption of office and called for patience among Nigerians while saying that the economy is currently going through a phase and that there would soon be a turnaround for better.

He explained that the nation’s economy would have been comatose if President Tinubu had not removed the fuel subsidy, adding that the nation would have had no finances even to import oil.

“Things were really very bad, I must confess to you. But he is not a man given to excuses. The first step he took on the day of his inauguration as the president will go down in history as a courageous one by a born leader.





“If he had not announced subsidy removal on fuel, from available information to us, by now, Nigeria’s economy would have grounded to a halt. The implication was that after four months of his inauguration, importing fuel would have been impossible.

“A visionary leader takes creative decisions. We know that after very much pain there will be gain. In a matter of months, there will a turnaround for the better”, he said.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state said he was confident President Bola Tinubu would turn Nigeria’s economy in the next four years.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who doubles as the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) chairman, added that the president needs all Nigerians’ prayers.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, the governor said that “by the grace of God, in the next eight years, Asiwaju Tinubu will have turned around the economy of the country, but we need to support him with prayers.

“He cannot do it alone. I know he is a good administrator and a team player. In politics, some people will smile and laugh with you, but behind, they will plot your downfall.

“There is time for everybody. This is Tinubu’s time. That is why the enemies could not bring him down. They tried with the change in Naira, caused fuel scarcity, and did every hang-up but could not bring him down.

“I have never seen a politician like President Bola Tinubu. Any day I meet him one-on-one I will tell him to write a book about his political journey so that future politicians will draw a lesson from his experience.

“For a man that moved from the private sector into politics against all odds, Tinubu fought a sitting government to a standstill. It is very difficult to fight a sitting government anywhere in the world. A president can turn the richest man in the world to a poor man under three months.

“All the apparati of government fought against Asiwaju Tinubu not to get the ticket and rose against him, he still won. You know why? His heart is richer than his pocket. Tinubu has uplifted a lot of people. That is why I am not surprised he is the Nigerian president today”.

