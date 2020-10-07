Need to replace SARS

On October 5, 2020, the Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu made it known that the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) has been banned from carrying out routine patrols, stop and search duties and mounting of road blocks. This is a welcome development on the part of IGP because the frequent killing of innocent Nigerians by SARS operatives should be stopped.

Another well trained squad should be established to replace SARS. We need those who will wage war on armed robbers in Nigeria. We have many unreported robbery cases in Nigeria. The men of the Special Anti Robbery squad were trained to combat robbery attacks and not to kill innocent Nigerians. Truth be told, If we take a look at the way armed robbers operate, we will discover that we need the help of SARS in Nigeria to flush out armed robbers in our society.

The IGP needs to do a lot of work so as to restrain his officers; especially the ones who are responsible for incessant killing of innocent citizens. Nigerians are tired of these killings, nobody knows the next victim. Banning SARS is not the solution, the question is can the IGP stop them from going round with their rifles? These people are still policemen. Nigeria needs restructuring.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan.

