Need to end farmers/herdsmen clash in Oyo

The government needs to take urgent action to end constant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Oyo state.

There had been series of reports about Fulani herdsmen and farmers having clashes in Oke-Ogun area of the state, it is the duty of the state government to find out what is causing incessant clash between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde should invite the chairman of Miyetti Allah in Oyo state, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji to a meeting to understand the crisis brewing between his members and farmers because it is unfair that farmers are killed on their way to the farm or while working on their farms.

We can’t say we are wreak and keep watching while a party havoc on the other. The Oyo government is expected to take urgent steps towards resolving this rift.

Also, government should beef up security around our farmers. We don’t want to lose any life again in Oyo state. Farmers and Fulani herdsmen should be united and coexist in mutual respect.

Jimoh Mumin Esq, Ibadan.

