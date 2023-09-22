As part of activities to mark the 2023 International Day of Peace, the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in collaboration with the Peace Ambassadors Center for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE) has given the award of Outstanding Peace Ambassador to Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Presenting the award to the winner at El-kanemi Hall of University of Maiduguri on Thursday, the President of PACHE, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu, said the NEDC boss was recognized for his outstanding contribution in strategic and developmental peace-building process and action plans in the North-East region.

He noted that rewarding the NEDC boss for outstanding contribution to peace development will encourage other leaders to perform their best in ensuring peace and development while discharging their responsibilities.

According to him, POCH has also recognized Professor Mohammed Tar, Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Usman Aliyu and Zainab Challube, amongst others.

“As the world celebrate peace day, it is imperative for the center to recognise and honour notable key leaders in the society with the award in recognition of their humility, accountability, transparency, active and positive efforts, contributions, support and assistance to peace and development processes as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction infrastructural facilities in North East”.

“the Universal Peace Federation and Peace Ambassadors center identified some distinguished leaders for the award which is critical for recognition as catalyst for strategic and developmental peace building process and actions plans”.

Receiving the award, the NEDC boss, Ambassador Mohammed Goni Alkali appreciated the award and thanked the organizers for their recognition, saying NEDC will establish B/Haram museum to create social changes in the region.

He explained that they are working closely with University of Maiduguri and other stakeholders to establish a museum on Boko haram insurgency in the region.

He said the museum aims to give the narratives of Boko Haram insurgency in a positive way to create social changes.

“We are discussing with the university and other stakeholders to see how the museum would be established to preserve the relics and literature to tell the stories for the next coming generation,” he said.

Alkali said the museum would give the stakeholders the opportunity to give the narratives positively for upcoming generations to understand the consequences of war in the region and the country at large.





He further stated that the commission is open to giving any support within its mandate to defeat violent extremism in the region.

“I also saw some artifacts being displaced, and I quickly asked Ambassador Ahmed Shehu what they were all about. He told me that it was innovative idea from some of our youths.

“We are going to look at it, anyone that is worthy to be developed, we will support the project,” he said.

