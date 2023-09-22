Nigerian afrobeat sensation Burna Boy has officially cancelled his highly anticipated Johannesburg concert at the FNB Stadium, South Africa initially rescheduled for December 16.

The cancellation was confirmed by the official Ticketpro website, which had previously displayed a “postponed” notice.

The banner was updated to “cancelled” on Thursday morning, solidifying the decision.

Entertainment insider Phil Mphela shed light on the situation, revealing that the cancellation was attributed to the organisers’ inability to meet contractual, financial, production, and technical obligations.

Production vendors were reportedly not paid in a timely manner, leading to a compromise in achieving the agreed production standards for the venue’s size.

He also reportedly sold 1500 tickets out of 90,000.

TicketPro has suspended the sale of tickets for the event.

See the full tweet here:

MUSIC: Burna Boy concert now officially cancelled. Cited are “ inability for the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations” Production vendors had apparently not been paid on time. Management conceded that the agreed production… pic.twitter.com/6E7YlhAaBR — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 21, 2023

