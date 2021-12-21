Wike assents to Rivers 2022 appropriation law of N483.1bn

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, assented to the state’s 2022 appropriation law of N483.1 billion only assuring that his administration would mobilise resources towards achieving 80 percent implementation of the 2022 budget.

Performing the annual ritual at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt the Governor said; “By the grace of God, we’ll hit the ground running from January 1. And so, we think that what you have done is to give support to the executive council to render good services to the people of the state.”

The Governor hinted that as a political year, 2022 would also be turbulent politically and would require so much attention in that regards.

He noted that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill would have ripple effect on the polity, particularly if the National Assembly decide to override his veto.

“So, next year will be politically turbulent and it will affect performance of every budget. But I pray to God that it shouldn’t be much, so that we will be able to execute the necessary plans and goods we have for our people,” Wike declared.

Despite all of these, he said his administration would remain focused in providing services to the state and its people stressing that everything would be put in place to ensure the state have the enabling resources to execute and implement what is provided in the budget.

He said: “I must sincerely thank and assure you that we will do all we can to make sure we achieve not less than 80 percent of the implementation of the budget, believing that God willing we will get the necessary resources.”

Governor Wike thanked the lawmakers for quick passage of the Appropriation Bill and continual support in the provision of sustained good governance in the state.

Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani acknowledged the robust collaboration that has existed between the executive and the legislature.

Ibani said most critics of the projects of the Wike administration, particularly the flyovers, lack hindsight about the overall derivable benefits.

According to him, there is a reduced travel time occasioned by the flyovers on Port Harcourt- Aba expressway, which is real value added to quantum of time used in doing business.

The Speaker noted that Governor Wike has brought dynamism to governance in applying practical ideas and solutions to problems besetting the society.

Presenting the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11, 2021 to the Governor for his assent, leader of the house, Hon. Martins Amaewhule said lawmakers sat, studied the various estimates before passing same.

According to him, given how the previous budgets have been implemented, they are sure that this current appropriation law will be implemented to consolidate the successes already achieved.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Wike assents to Rivers 2022 appropriation law of N483.1bn