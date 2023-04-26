The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) from Saturday 29th April 2023 to Saturday 3rd June 2023.

The National Common Entrance Examinations is conducted annually by NECO for admission of students into the Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the examination was rescheduled to give States with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination,” Sani said.

