NECO extends deadline for 2022 SSCE registration

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration deadline for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to midnight on Monday 20th June 2022.

The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022.

Head of Information and Public Relations division, Azeez Sani, who conveyed this in a statement on Monday, warned stakeholders that there would be no further extension after the ongoing window.

“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that,” he said.

The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on 27th June 2022 and end on Friday 12th August 2022. Tribune Online learnt that candidates will be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.

