Aggressive aspirants say APC yet to conduct primaries in Taraba

A group of aggrieved aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Taraba State on Sunday, alleged that the primary election committee for Taraba state was nowhere to be found and so, no primaries were conducted in the state.

Barr. Shitu Muhammed, Chairman of the group on behalf of other aspirants who disclosed this in a press conference at the party Secretariat in Jalingo, said the committee set up to conduct the exercise in Taraba was nowhere to be found.

The aspirants while advising those parading as candidates to desist, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to urgently address the matter to avoid what may affect the party in the general election.

“The APC in Taraba State is yet to conduct her primaries for all the positions.

“The election committee for Taraba is nowhere to be found and we don’t know what is happening. This situation is capable of affecting the party in the 2023 general elections and we want the national working committee to act fast on the matter.

“Those parading as candidates are instead deceiving themselves, they are still aspirants because the party has not conducted any primaries in the state” The aspirants decried.





However, reports have it that the Taraba state chapter of the party has since announced candidates for governorship and houses of representative positions through what is known as direct primaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa