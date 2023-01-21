“NDLEA has raided a cannabis farm in Opuje Community in Owan west Local Government Area of Edo State, arresting four persons amongst them a police impersonator.”

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a cannabis farm in Opuje Community in Owan west Local Government Area of Edo State, arresting four persons amongst them a police impersonator.

The agency gave the names of those arrested in connection with the banned substance (drugs) as Omoruan Theophilus, 37, who parades as a police inspector, Aigberuan Jacob, 42, Ekeinde Anthony Zaza, 52, and Naomi Patience Ohiewere, 42.

The NDLEA which made this known on Saturday in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stated that the cannabis syndicates invest resources to cut down economic trees inside government reserves where they cultivate cannabis on a large scale and erect structures as warehouses to store them after harvest.

According to the agency, the syndicates employ services of armed youths to protect the facility deep inside the forest, adding it took operatives hours to access the forest last Wednesday as they had to clear ambushes by the youths on their way out of the area.

NDLEA raids cannabis cartels, arrests fake police inspector in Edo