After APC’s disappointment, it is time for a change – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday advised Nigerians to cause another change in leadership following what he observed as the disappointment the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has become in office.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minna, Niger State, he reminded the people that their desire for change led them to vote for APC in previous elections, but noted that since they did not get what they expected from the ruling party, the February 25 election presents them a good opportunity to replace the government.

He promised that if they vote for PDP, his administration will restore security to the beleaguered state.

The former vice president also said his administration will revisit the Baro Port, which was initiated under the previous PDP government.

Addressing the supporters, Atiku stated: “We want to appreciate the people of Niger for their support since we came to the state. May God bless you all. We pray that God brings peace to the state.

“You know that only PDP can bring peace to Niger. When PDP was in power from 1999 to 2015 was there insecurity in Niger? We want to assure you that if you return to PDP, we will eliminate insecurity in Niger.

“We also assure you that the Baro Port that the PDP first constructed before you demanded for change, now have you seen the change? What did the change bring? Insecurity, hardship, and economic meltdown.

“We appeal to you to return PDP for improved security, development, and other things in Niger and the country at large.

“I want to remind the people of Niger, most of the schools, universities, roads, and hospitals, let’s assume you voted for APC, have you not seen the difference? Now is the time for another change.”

In his remarks, PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, noted that under the APC, Niger State has become the headquarters of insecurity in Nigeria with as many as 10 local governments under insurgents’ control at one time.

He noted that Niger State is home to the most concentration of mineral resources in the country but is still the epicenter of poverty.

While imploring the people to vote for Atiku, he said a PDP government will return the state to the path of progress.

Ayu noted: “Niger State is the biggest state by landmass in Nigeria, 76,000sqkm. It is bigger than most countries in the world. Niger state has beautiful land, Niger state has a lot of water resources, Niger state has energy and that is why you are called the power centre of Nigeria.

“Niger state, unknown to so many people, has the highest concentration of mineral resources ranging from gold to every other thing possible under the ground. But unfortunately, under the APC, Niger state is almost the headquarter of poverty. It is also the headquarters of insecurity.

“At some point, 10 of the local government in Niger state were occupied by bandits, yet we have a government that promised that it will give you change, it will give you security, it will give you development.

“I just want to tell my good people of Niger State that it is time to come back home. Come back to your party, vote for your party from the state assembly to the National Assembly, to governor Kintigi, and above all return Nigeria back to the path of progress.

“The only way that can be done is when you come out in mass with your PVC and vote for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.”

The party boss welcomed back the PDP, former Deputy Governor of the state, Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, and other decampees to the main opposition party.

He added: “Today, you have convinced even those who ran away from the party to come back.

“Today, I am happy and proud to welcome back to the party, His Excellency Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, former Deputy Governor, and former Ambassador of Nigeria to South Africa.

“In addition to that, we welcome back Engr. Yahaya Bin Dauda, former ADC to the gubernatorial candidate; Hon. John Bahago, Hon. Ibrahim Ebo, Alhaji Idris Abubakar and also Mr. John Tamaha, Alh. Haliru Gwara.”

The PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, told the crowd that the almost eight years of APC in government have been damaging to the country.

He said Atiku is the best man to right the wrongs of the ruling party and return the country to peace and prosperity.

Okowa averred: “In the last eight years, the APC government has done great damage to Nigeria. They brought poverty to us, they brought insecurity to us, and they have divided Nigeria and that is not what we want as a people.

“PDP has brought a father, a man who is humble, a man who is ready to care for you, a man who is ready to love all Nigerians, a man who does not care whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, he is ready to attend to your needs and that is Atiku Abubakar.

“We are very convinced that he is able to unite Nigeria again. We are very convinced that he is able to work with all, particularly the security agencies to make sure that we have peace in this country again.

“We are very convinced that he is able to make our industries grow so that the youths of this country can have jobs again. We are very convinced that he is able to make sure that youths will be able to have meaningful education and that is what we want in this nation.

“We cannot continue to destroy the future of Nigeria. We cannot continue to destroy the future of our youths.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Candidate Council and Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, highlighted the present economic hardship in the country, affirming that it is only Atiku that can restore Nigeria to its pride of place.

He said: “Today our train is here in Niger, what we are seeing today is wonderful. Today, we are here with our candidate, the man with capacity, the only man with experience, the man that will take Nigeria to where Nigeria would have been if PDP had continued in government. He is the man that will bring the geometric progression of our economic prosperity.

“Niger used to host a lot of economic activities. We do not call Niger Power State in vain. In those days when you were looking for where to buy paper, you would come to Niger. Many companies were in Niger, but today there are not here again.

“Before now in 2015, when we wanted to buy a motorcycle, it was N80,000, but today, how much is a motorcycle? Can you vote for such a party that has brought hardship?

“How much is a bag of rice now? How much was it in 2015? Will you vote for such a party again?

“The only man that will make sure you have enough milk in your tea, that will make sure you can afford a bag of rice is Atiku Abubakar. Atiku will make sure our youths are employed, will restore security, prosperity.”