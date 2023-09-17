The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 6,600 bottles of codeine-based syrup and arrested six suspects in various raids across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a 27-year-old man, Kingsley Chimaobi, was arrested with 6,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup on Sept. 11 along Lokogoma-Abuja Road, FCT Abuja.

He said that operatives of the Agency arrested two suspects, Moses Akowe, 32, and Sunday Gabriel, 31, with 227.1 kg of cannabis on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Ikebe village, Ankpa LGA, Kogi.

He also said that a female suspect, Bilikisu Salako, 35, was nabbed with 108 kg of the same substance on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Ifo area of Ogun State.

Babafemi added that a total of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55 kg and 600 bottles of codeine-based syrup were seized in Abuja.

He said the duo of Salisu Murtala and Shafi’u Dahiru were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 11, along Abuja Road in connection to the seizures.

“The suspects have been traced to two other suspects: Muntari Nasiru and Yusuf Ali, who were arrested in follow-up operations in Kano,” he said.

Babafemi said that a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced a drug dealer, Segun Odeyemi, to five years imprisonment for trafficking and dealing in 3,842 kilogrammes of skunk on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, July 1, while conveying 89 jumbo bags of the illicit substance in his truck around the Eleganza area of Ajah, Lekki.

“He was subsequently charged in suit number FHC/L/388C/2023, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko,” he said.





Babafemi said various commands of the agency continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities in the past week, taking advocacy messages to stakeholders.

“Instances of this include a WADA advocacy visit to the head of the Kadiria Islamic Sect of Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara, in Kano.

“WADA sensitization lecture for men and officers of the Nigerian Army, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, and lecture for the Muslim community in Kaduna

“WADA sensitization lecture at Enugu State College of Health and Technology, Oji-River; advocacy lecture for members of the Ram Sellers Association, Osogbo, as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Navy School of Music, Ota, Ogun, among others,” he said.

