NDLEA arrests 95 suspects in Oyo in three months

The Oyo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 95 drug suspects, comprising 88 males and seven females, in the state between January and March 2021, just as the agency said it would continue to work to counter the menace of illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Mutiat Okuwobi, on Saturday, the suspects were arrested for dealing in Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, diazepam, cocaine and Rohypnol.

Okuwobi said: “We recorded the seizure of 580.4024kg of Cannabis and other narcotics and psychotropic substances worth N12.410,000.

“These include 306kg of cannabis sativa, which was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service but transferred to us in February 2021.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…