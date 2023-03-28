Bola Badmus – Lagos

The Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologized to all Nigerians over the statements credited to Chief Emmanuel Nwanyanwu and Reverend Father Ebube Muonso, denigrating the Yoruba and members of the Hausa community.

Apex leader of Ndigbo in APC in Lagos, Mr Joe Igbokwe, and his vice, Hon. Jude Idimogu, made the appeal at a press conference jointly addressed by them, even as they condemned the statements by the duo, calling on both Chief Nwanyanwu and Reverend Father Muonso withdraw their statements and apologized to the Yoruba, the Hausa and the entire country.

Addressing newsmen at the press conference, which took place at the Airport Hotel in the Ikeja area of Lagos, Hon. Idimogu, condemned the statements made by the two Igbo leaders, in the strongest term, urging them to withdraw them and apologise to both the Yoruba and Hausa, even as he noted that they must have been made in error.

“We condemned the statements credited to the two in the strongest term, we urge Nwanyanwu and Father Muonso to withdraw the statements, they must have been made in error.

“Father Muonso’s statement is so kindergarten. Each ethnic group has something to bring to the table. They should withdraw their statements and apologize,” he said.

Shedding more light, Idimogu said he was embarrassed by the statements, particularly that of Father Muonso, adding: “We appeal to Nigerians not to take their statements too seriously.”

This was just as he urged every Nigerian to be conscious of every statement he or she uttered as, according to him, every statement uttered had its implication.

According to Igbokwe, who is also Special Adviser (SA) to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu on Drainages and Water Resources, the careless statements can lead to war, saying no Nigerian in his right sense would pray for war.

He noted that the statement credited to Father Muonso that one Igbo man was equal to 500 Hausa men was childish talk, saying the one credited to Chief Nwanyanwu, referring to some Yorubas as “political rascals” was least expected from the two of them, who were regarded as eminent people.





Igbokwe urged them not to create unnecessary enmity between the Igbos and members of other communities, saying that they should be mindful of the fact that the Igbo were the widely travelled tribe that lives in every part of the country.

He advised them against sitting in the comfort of their community and creating problems for other Igbo people living in other parts of the country.

“We are concerned, how can someone sit in Akwa, Anambra State and say something that will cause trouble everywhere, knowing that the Igbo are everywhere.

“A Reverend father that supposed to promote peace now, saying words that can cause disharmony,” he said.

Igbokwe posited that no tribe in Nigeria was not important, saying that it was wrong to look down on any tribe, just as he stressed that Nigerians needed each other to survive in the country.

“That kind of statement can cause skirmishes and fights, before you know it heads will roll. The Hausa are the most sophisticated politically in Nigeria, such words uttered will put the Igbo in a hot pot.

“We are not ingrate, we are not betrayals, we know our history, we know our background, we love Nigeria, we love our diversity, and we know where we are going. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu taught us a lot of things,” Igbokwe said.

“We should be mindful of what we say. The danger of it is that the statement can spread. I appeal to those who keep saying Lagos is no man’s land to desist from saying such.

“No place in Nigeria that is no man’s land. Lagos is owned by the Yoruba and it was the capital of Nigeria for some years, we are not competing with them, we are not dragging it with them. Anybody that says Lagos is no man’s land is looking for trouble,” he declared.

