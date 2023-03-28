By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri

The former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has withdrawn from the 2023 governorship race.

This is coming after he had been screened to participate in governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state scheduled to hold on April 15.

Ihedioha made the announcement in a letter he addressed to the national chairman of the party dated March 27.

The ex-governor said that he was withdrawing from the race in the interest of the unity of the party.

Meanwhile the media aide to Ihedioha, Chibuike Onyeukwu, confirmed the development to Nigeria Tribune in Owerri Tuesday.