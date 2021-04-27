NDE trains 100 Kwara youths on agric business

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has embarked on training of 100 youths in Kwara State on sustainable agricultural production and business enhancement scheme to stem the tide of the unemployment rate in the country.

Speaking at a one-day orientation and commencement of skills impartation on the programme in Ilorin on Tuesday, the NDE director-general, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who was represented by Mrs Blessing Onwa, said that the programme would enable the youth to think out of the box and start their own enterprises.

The director-general, who said that the beneficiaries would be trained on animal and crop production as well as other agricultural schemes for three months, added that the youth would be posted to farms closer to their areas for practical experience.

He urged the participants to adhere to all the instructions of the training, saying that they should exhibit financial discipline with the seed money meant to start up their enterprises when provided to them.

Also speaking, the Kwara State Coordinator of the NDE, Mr Aba Timothy Omachoko JP, told the participants who raised issues of farmers and herders clashes that the Federal Government is on top of the security situation, and that insecurity would be a thing of the past soon.

He also said that the beneficiaries would be exposed to training on fish farming and among others, just as he stressed the importance of attending seminar and workshop.

Also speaking, the HOD Rural Employment and Promotion, Pastor Folorunsho Olasehinde, stressed the importance of farming, saying that the programme would have a positive impact on their lives if taken seriously.

Some of the participants, Abdulrazak Salami and Victoria Owolabi, who spoke on behalf of the participants, expressed their gratitude, expressing hope that the programme would make a turn around in their lives.

Meanwhile, the NDE has also trained a total number of 350 youth in vocational skills under its national open apprenticeship scheme (NOAS) in the state.

According to the NDE official from the Vocational Skills Development department, Mr Charles Aye, the programme which was in two phases, had 20 beneficiaries each from the 16 local government areas of the state who participated in the first phase and two participants each from the 16 Local Government Areas of the state partook in the second phase.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…NDE trains 100 Kwara youths on agric business

NDE trains 100 Kwara youths on agric business