Ortom in Delta, says level of injustice, unfairness, inequality responsible for various agitations

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Nigerians to embrace unity irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

Ortom made the call on Tuesday during the inauguration of the rehabilitated and overlaid 7.9-kilometre Oha/Orerokpe/Oviore Road with bridge in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

He said that the level of injustice, unfairness and inequality in the country was probably responsible for the various agitations emanating from the geopolitical zones.

The governor said that he would continue to preach the unity of Nigeria, stressing that ‘we are better as a country’.

“Let there be justice for all irrespective of our ethnicity and religions, we should be united as a nation. God has been with Nigeria and will never abandoned our country.

“What is happening today, I believed when God arises, enemies of this country will scatter and we shall have our peace,” he said.

Ortom commended his host, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for the development in the state and urged him to sustained the tempo.

“God will surely reward you for committing yourself to this level and determination of focus to add values to the development of Delta State

“We appreciate your uprightness not just at the state level but at the national. At the party level you never fail any assignment committed to you.

“Continue to do your best, you are a bridge builder. In midst of the many challenges in this country where people are singing songs of disunity, you have remained focused,” he said.

He said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was committed to providing dividends of democracy to the people and thanked the Okpe kingdom and the entire Delta for supporting the governor.