NDE launches loan disbursement programme for 374 artisans in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Thursday launched the disbursement of the micro-enterprises enhancement scheme loan to 374 artisans in Taraba state.

The programme state coordinator, Alhaji Danjuma Shehu noted at the event that, 8126 artisans were to benefit from the loan across 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, with 228 persons per state except Taraba that got 374 artisans.

Shehu explained that the idea was to empower graduated artisans to expand their businesses, enhance the businesses of the artisans, increase their wealth and increase the number of persons employable by their businesses.

“The participants are expected to have existing businesses to be able to provide project addresses that can be located with ease by the officers on supervision.

“Due diligence should be undertaken by all states to identify this location prior to the disbursement exercise. Disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries using the information provided as regards their respective account number and banks. Each of the successful artisans would receive the sum of twenty thousand naira (20,000:00) only for the 8,126 persons in the 36 states and FCT.

“The loan will have a moratorium of three (3) months before paying back so that others will benefit. A team of monitoring will be visiting your business to ensure the said business is on the ground so that at least you reduce the unemployed youth that is moving along the street” Danjuma explained.

Earlier, Head of Rural Employment Promotion (REP), Mr Igbankwe Thomas, advised prospective beneficiaries to see the opportunity as a life-changing step and ensure they use the money for the purpose it is meant for.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Agnes Attah, thanked NDE for the support aimed at improving their living conditions and promised to make NDE proud.

