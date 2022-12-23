Kwara NNPP flags off 2023 campaign in Baruten

Kwara state chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday flagged off its electioneering campaign for the 2023 general elections in the Baruten local government area of the state.

The campaign, which is currently being held in Okuta town in the local government, witnessed a mammoth crowd, led by the Kwara state NNPP governorship candidate, Professor Oba Shuaib Abdulraheem, among other party faithful, stakeholders and candidates for various elective positions at the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing party members at the event, Professor Abdulraheem said that his administration would prioritize youth and women development if elected as governor in the elections.

The governorship candidate, who described any Nigerian politician that downgrades the youth as a misfit, said that such politicians should therefore be voted out of office come the 2023 general elections.

He said that until the youth formed the nucleus of human development in any country, socio, the political and economic conditions of such a nation would be at a low ebb.

“We need the empowerment of our women and youths to give the nation a sign of a better future. All my time, I had made this issue the focal point of my agenda.

“If we have any politician that at present shuns women and the youth in his scheme, he should not be considered for a return to the law chamber in the 2023 polls,” he said.

Earlier before the flag-off ceremony, the governorship candidate of the party, Professor Oba Abdulraheem, led other party bigwigs to meet critical stakeholders, traditional rulers across the local government.

