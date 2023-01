Buhari condemns killing of 7 NSCDC personnel in Kaduna ambush

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), while expressing his anguish over the death, the President described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and salutes the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.

He said: “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The President directed the Armed Forces to seek the bandits who inflicted this casualty and make them pay the price.