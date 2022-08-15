NDDC: Ondo mandate areas short-changed, neglected – Niger Delta leader raises alarm

The leader of Niger Delta in Ondo State, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube on Monday, accused the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Hon Bunmi Tunji Ojo of diverting amenities meant for the Ondo state mandate areas to other areas that have no link with the Niger Delta region.

The alarm is coming less than 24 hours after the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, launched a N50 million scholarship scheme for 1000 indigent students, who are indigenes of the Akoko area of the state, even as the NDDC disclosed that it had approved the resumption of bursary payment to the student in the oil-rich region.

Ajube who stated this in a statement issued and signed by him expressed dismay over what he described as the shady treatment the coastal communities in the state are subjected to, by the leadership of the NDDC.

Ajube described as disturbing, a situation whereby benefits that should accrue to the people of Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas are enjoyed by those in the northern senatorial district, especially Akoko.

Ajube, who was Commander of the Western Fringe of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and now, Chairman and CEO of Bradama International Skills Works stressed the need for all stakeholders to work hand in hand and call the NDDC management and Hon. Ojo to order.

He said “We suspect that someone is trying to play on the intelligence of the good people of Ilaje and Ese-Odo that fall within the mandate areas of the NDDC.

“Over time, we have watched how benefits that should be extended to the people of the mandate areas are diverted to Akoko.

“Without any grudge against anyone, we are however amazed that this development has relegated our people to the background as they are now like beggars who have to prostrate to derive benefit from those holding into the patronage.

“The most recent ugly development is the noise about the scholarship reportedly approved by Hon. Ojo to Akoko students.

“There is more to this because as the report came without any of our students from Ilaje and Ese-Odo, the NDDC came out to announce that it had approved the resumption of bursary payment. So who is fooling who, we ask?

“I, therefore, call on the NDDC management as well Hon. Ojo to reconsider their antipeople stance against the good people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo by including them in their programmes rather than alienating the riverine areas of Ondo State”

The NDDC had on Friday said it had resumed the suspended scholarship scheme as part of efforts to eradicate poverty in the Niger Delta region.

The Special Adviser on Youths to the Interim Administrator, NDDC, Mr Udengs Eradiri, disclosed that as part of the Commission’s efforts towards the celebration of the International Youth Day, there is an ongoing Niger Delta Talent Hunt which would help to discover and empower talented youths in the region.

However, an aide of the Chairman of the Committee on NDDC, who speak on the condition of anonymity described the allegations as baseless and said the lawmaker will respond to the allegations appropriately.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE