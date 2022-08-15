Ganduje sends names of eight commissioner-nominees to Kano Assembly

Kano State government has submitted the names of eight commissioner-nominees to the state house of assembly following the resignation of some members of the state executive council to contest during the 2023 general election.

According to an executive letter read by the speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari during the plenary on Monday, the new commissioners would be appointed to fill the vacuum created by the resignation of some commissioners.

Chidari therefore hinted that an invitation would be sent to the nominees to appear before the house on Monday, August 27th for screening.

The eight nominees are Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Ya’u Abdullahi Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Dr. Yusuf Abubakar, Adamu Abdu Panda and Saleh Kausami.

Similarly, the government, through an executive letter, also sought an approval of the assembly for the removal of three members of Kano State Assembly Service Commission.

While reading the letter during the plenary session, the speaker said the letter pointed out that the removal became necessary due to their inability to actively perform their duties.

He further disclosed that those affected include Alhaji Abubakar Salisu, Ladan Sabo Ahmed and Isiyaku Umar Rurum from Makoda, Sumaila and Rano local government areas.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

After careful deliberations, the house adopted and confirmed the termination of appointment according to to order two rule six which mandated one-third of the lawmakers to assent to the request by the executive.

The house also adopted the report of the house standing committee on the state emergency management agency (SEMA), in respect of fire incidence at Dawakin Tofa, Ungoggo, Gaya and Shanono local government areas.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Aminu Sa’adu Ungoggo explained that the report had recommended the establishment of mini fire stations in each local government area, provision of building materials by SEMA to those affected, and assistance to the victims by their local government councils among others.