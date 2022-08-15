Appointment of new AGF must be based on merit, transparent process, CSOs tell Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to ensure that merit is emphasised in the transparent selection process leading to the appointment of a new Accountant-General of the Federation.

Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, President, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), made the call on Monday in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on the ongoing recruitment process of the new AGF.

He also said the character and competence of those jostling for the plum position should be uppermost in consideration of a successful candidate.

He said: “The crux of the matter is that we want the screening process to de-emphasise the obsolete use of examination as the major determinant for recruiting the Accountant General of the Federation, given the pivotal and influential functions of the office on our national economy.

“After all, it is now visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that examination is not the true test of knowledge – a cursory look at some public stewards in offices today lends credence to this fact.

“Moreover, as a Civil Society Organisation, our position is that the rigorous screening process must be merit-based, focusing on credentials, past and present work experience, competence, capacity and character viz-a-viz the principles of Accountability, Integrity and Transparency (AIT),” Dominic said.

He added the position of the CSOs is premised on a trending “allegation that the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), who is currently standing trial for corruption, embezzlement and looting of the Federation’s treasury to the tune of N109 billion did pay handsomely during his screening examination, thereby procuring the position of AGF like some commodity at a trade fair which was auctioned to the highest bidder.”

Dominic commended the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the supervising Minister; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, for ensuring that all candidates shortlisted for the position of Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), are meticulously screened by the relevant authorities – the likes of Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said: “Our country today is in a state of complete financial disaster and only a Nigerian with a proven track record in revenue generation, expertise in financial management, alongside a vast experience in people management, can rescue us from total implosion.

“The next Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) must be someone who can diplomatically facilitate a healthy synergy with the three arms of government, catalyze a robust and cost-effective inter-agency cooperation in order to lower the cost of governance.

“Furthermore, the preferred candidate must be able to account for all international funds accruable to the country, inclusive of Aids, Credits, Grants and Loans from international agencies,” Dominic said.

Appointment of new AGF must be based on merit, transparent process, CSOs tell Buhari

