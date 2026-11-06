NCPC launches 2026 general staff training programme

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has officially launched its 2026 General Staff Training Programme for the management and staff of the Commission. The event took place recently at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

During the opening ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, highlighted that under his leadership, the Commission has successfully organised three consecutive training programmes for its staff over three years.

He assured attendees that training and professional development would remain a key focus of his administration for as long as he serves as Chief Executive of the Commission.

He emphasised the importance of education and urged staff members to take the training seriously to ensure they can make a meaningful impact.

“We are preparing you for the challenges ahead,” he stated, adding, “The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.”

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This year’s training theme, “Building a High-Performing NCPC Workforce,” was intentionally chosen to equip staff with essential professional knowledge that will enhance their performance.

Bishop Adegbite praised the supportive leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Earlier, the Director of Administration, Mr Abu Okpanachi, expressed gratitude to the Executive Secretary for facilitating three consecutive general staff training programmes, in addition to the annual staff retreat. He noted that this training programme is being conducted simultaneously across the Commission’s six zonal offices in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the Executive Secretary’s strong commitment to capacity building, stating, “The staff are grateful for your efforts and for your consistency.” Mr Okpanachi encouraged staff to apply the knowledge gained from the training for optimal performance.

In his remarks, Dr Victor Ivoke, the Lead Consultant of the training firm, thanked Bishop Adegbite for ensuring three years of uninterrupted staff training under his leadership. He revealed that for the first time, this year’s training will include digital skills, emotional intelligence, and ICT skills to better equip staff for success in a challenging global environment.