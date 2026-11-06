Mizu Kappa targets digital asset adoption

THE Mizu Kappa Ecosystem, a digital financial technology platform, has inaugurated its international headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, as part of efforts to expand its operations and promote the practical use of digital assets.

The headquarters, located on Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by the company’s leaders, international representatives and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, one of the founders, Mr Philip Obukowho, described the platform’s virtual assets as the engine of the ecosystem, explaining that they were designed to support trading, staking and transactions involving everyday goods and services.

He said the system allows users to trade its virtual assets and participate in staking activities, through which they could earn daily rewards while also benefiting from possible price appreciation.

Obukowho said recent developments within the ecosystem included the introduction of the Mizu Kappa ATM card, which he said was designed to address challenges associated with converting virtual assets into conventional currencies.

He explained that the card would enable users to convert and withdraw their digital assets in local currencies, including the naira and Ghanaian cedi, across supported locations.

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He added that the platform was also developing practical applications for its virtual assets, including the purchase of mobile data, airtime and goods through its marketplace.

Another leader of the ecosystem, Engineer Emi Kingsley, disclosed that the company was engaging production and manufacturing firms on possible partnerships that would enable them to accept Mizu as a medium of exchange for goods and services.

A highlight of the ceremony was the introduction of the company’s representative in Ghana, Mr Kofi Fianko, who spoke about the adoption of the Mizu Kapa platform in the country.

Fianko said an increasing number of Ghanaians were embracing the platform for their everyday financial activities.