NCGC holds annual convention in Benin

The annual convention of the Gospel Light International Ministries, otherwise known as New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC), begins on Monday in Benin City, Edo State.

According to a press statement signed by Deacon Ralph Okhiria, the media aide to the General Superintendent of the church, Rev. Felix Omobude, thousands of Christian delegates from across the globe is expected to grace the convention christened: Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC).

The statement further disclosed that the 7-day powerful Christian event with the theme “Many Infallible Proofs”, will be held at His Glory main auditorium in the new Benin Area and the convention ground at Ohovbe Quarter, Benin City, respectively.

Speakers at the one-week convention slated for Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022, the statement added, would include the General Superintendent of New Covenant Gospel Church and immediate past national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Abiola Omobude and former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and Bishop Mike Okonkwo.

Others are Bishop Tudor Bismarck, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, and Apostle Lawrence Achudume, amongst many other top Christian clerics while the Covenant Mass Choirs, Pastor Kingsley Ike and Mrs Mercy Chinwo Blessed, are among those to render melodious songs with praise and worship throughout the special spiritual event.

The statement further disclosed that the festival-like convention would be a period for spiritual refreshing “for all the believers expected at the event which promises to bring down from heaven the mighty hands of God upon the participants.

“Interestingly, the spiritual leader of the Gospel Light International Ministries (GLIM) – New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC), Rev. Dr Felix Omobude, shall during the convention be celebrating his 50th anniversary of preaching the undiluted words of Jesus Christ.

“Besides, special prayers shall be offered by the several top Christian clerics and delegates from across the world, towards peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections, from pre-elections to post-elections periods.

“There shall be a harvest of miracles, signs and wonders. There shall be mighty visitations of God upon His people that are called by His name. Indeed, we have God’s assurances that the lame will walk, the blind will see, the deaf will hear, the captives will be set free, it shall be healing galore and the church will be strengthened by the power of God,” the statement added.

