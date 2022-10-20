Akeredolu, Farounbi, Ooni, Owadayo, others attribute socio-economic, political crises bedevilling Nigeria’s systemic failure

The Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Emeritus Bishop Oluremi Owadayo and other critical stakeholders have attributed the reported cases of violence and other vices across the Country to the systemic failure.

They made the observation at the launch of a book: Time for Amendment of Life authored by an 83 years old retired Bishop of Egba Diocese, Emeritus Oluremi Owadayo at the Conference Centre, the University of Ibadan on Thursday.

Mr Akeredolu who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa acknowledged the fact that things are not going the right way in present Nigeria.

He admitted that the title of the Book, Time for Amendment of Life aptly describes the Nigeria of the present and people’s expectations for the Nigeria of tomorrow.

According to him, Baba is on the right path to have authored this Book at this time The title is what the country needed most now. There is a need for amendment, as nothing works as expected in the country again.

We are being faced with challenges as a nation. There is no sanctity of life. The government has failed in its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property, including the well-being of the citizenry.

The cases of kidnapping, banditry and other vices are increasing on daily basis across the Country.

The calls for the rebirth of a new Nigeria are imperative. No society is static. Moral and ethical values must be upheld.

Religious leaders have roles to play. They must speak to our policymakers, as well as make a meaningful impact.

God has given each and everyone responsibility and assignment to carry out on earth.

We should note that our inability to correct and advise the people in places of authority will rob us as citizens of this country.

In his address, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi aligned himself with the position of Akeredolu on the need for a rebirth of Nigeria as a nation.

He added that our moral, ethical and socio-economic values have collapsed.

Nothing is working well again in present-day Nigeria. There is corruption in high places. Nigeria is yearning for good leadership.





The Country is presently at crossroads and the only people that can lead us aright are the men of God

Even though society has penetrated the church more than the church has penetrated society, there are still men of God who are neither lovers of money nor positions that can be relied on.

This is the right time for the amendment of our cultural, moral and spiritual values.

Speaking in the same vein, the author of the book, Emeritus Bishop Owadayo said he was motivated to write the Book because of the present situation in the country.

He noted that corruption has collapsed virtually all the structure of this country

We can not fold our arms as religious leaders. We must actively participate in the process of Rebirth. This is not the Nigeria of our dream.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi stressed the need for unity among the Yorubas.

Speaking through Chief Adeniyi Isaiah Adesanmi, Ooni said, there is a need for the Yorubas to be united to forge a common front.

In attendance at the event were, Mrs Lilian Bademosi, Pastor Suleiman Olanrewaju representing the Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Bishop Joseph Adetunji Akinfemwa, Bishop Samuel Ogundeji, Ven. Samuel Osungbeju, Venerable O. Bamidele Odutayo and a host of others.

