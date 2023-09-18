The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) says all is set to announce the winners of its annual national undergraduate essay competition during an award and prize-giving ceremony holding on 20th September, 2023, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen at the weekend, the consultant, Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi, CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited said that “the ten national finalists are expected to arrive Yenagoa on 18th September 2023 for the last phase of the academic exercise which is the interactive assessment holding on 19 September, 2023.

According to Omorozi, “the 2023 edition which is tagged, ‘Nigerian Content and the lessons from COVID-19’, is the seventh in the series of the prestigious NCDMB flagship event.

The competition is designed to promote academic excellence for Nigerian young undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian Content Policy.

“The academic exercise is mainly to encourage Nigerian youths to build local capacities and competencies and to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry and also promote academic.

“The 2023 edition will close out on the 20th of September 2023 with an award/prize-giving ceremony in Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

“The first prize is N1,000,000.00, then the second prize is N700,000.00 and the third prize is N500,000.00. All the top ten finalists will each receive a laptop.”

According to the statement, the prestigious event will hold at Lady Daima event centre, Osiri yenagoa, Bayelsa state, and the time for interactive assessment is 9.00 am on the 19th and the time for the main award event on the 20th is 10.30 am.

Recall that, Ayotomowa Elesho, a 200-level political science student at the University of Lagos won the 2022 first prize with a cash reward of one million naira.

