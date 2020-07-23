NCDC confirms 604 new COVID-19 cases, total now 38,948

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 604 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 38,948.

The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

“604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-203, Oyo-87, FCT-79, Edo-41, Osun-35, Ogun-24, Rivers-22, Kaduna-22, Akwa Ibom-20, Plateau-18, Delta-9, Ebonyi-9, Imo-8, Enugu-5, Kano-5, Cross River-5, Katsina-4, Nasarawa-3, Borno-2, Ekiti-2, Bauchi-1.”

