NCC will soon rollout 5G network services in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said it would soon rollout the Fifth Generation (5G) network services in country.

This was even as it said spectrum licenses for the companies that will rollout services have been issued.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman /CEO, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, stated this during the NCC Day at Kaduna international Trade Fair in Kaduna.

He said the deployment will start from the state capitals and gradually extends to other areas across the state.

“It is important to state that, unlike 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G, the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria.

On the trade fair, he said NCC has continued to be a strategic partner of KADCCIMA(organisers of Kaduna Trade Fair ) “as the Commission leverages the opportunity provided by the annual event to engage telecoms consumers and business owners, who are based in this region of the country and have been relying on digital platforms for carrying out their daily personal and official activities in a more efficient and effective manner.”

“Hence, the Commission has been partnering with KADCCIMA through our special “NCC Day” event usually organised as an interactive forum with telecoms stakeholders, especially our esteemed telecoms consumers.

“It is on this note that I would like to convey the appreciation of the Board and Management of the Commission to KADCCIMA for their regular invitation to NCC to participate in this annual trade fair.

