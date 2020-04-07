NCC, ALTON dispel rumour on connection between 5G and COVID-19

THE Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has expressed surprise over recent issue in the media space regarding the strange connection of 5G technology to the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

In a statement signed by the chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo said it would ordinarily have dismissed this “controversy” which is being vociferously pursued by some people as ignorant tirades occasioned by the morbid fear of the rampaging COVID-19, but with the prevailing circumstances of fear and tension, it has decided to categorically make the following statements.

“While aligning with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami that 5G has not been licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Nigeria, let us bear in mind that telecommunication standards are prescribed for use by the relevant international regulatory agencies after thorough and comprehensive tests have been carried out to ensure particularly that all approved standards are safe for the Human environment and health.

“Note therefore that all Spectrum and frequencies used today by the mobile and satellite industries, have been extensively researched and are covered by the international safety guidelines.

“There is no iota of truth that 5G Technology is the cause of the Coronavirus pandemic. The virus is also spreading in places without 5G networks like Nigeria. There are many parts of the world that do not have 5G coverage yet but are still affected by the virus e.g Parts of United Kingdom, Iran, Russia has no 5G for commercial use (except for some of their military deployments) etc,” a statement from the association stated.

Also, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said in view of the recent development in which misleading materials with no proven evidence are being circulated to link COVID-19 with 5G Technology, it has become imperative for it to provide the following clarifications:

Firstly, there is no correlation between 5G Technology and COVID-19. 5G is an advancement on today’s 4G technology, designed to transform the world positively.

A statement signed by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, said there is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria at the moment. The NCC, back in November 2019, approved trial test for 5G for a period of three (3) months, and the trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned.

The trial, among others, it said, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. Relevant stakeholders, including members of the security agencies, were invited to participate during the trial.

It said it would continue to maintain its policy of technology neutrality and will continue to encourage Service Providers to deploy the best technology that will meet the needs of the society in a secured and friendly manner.

