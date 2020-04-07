LEADING telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the donation of toll-free lines and free bulk SMS blasts to each of the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in support of the fight against Coronavirus.

Airtel said the donation would facilitate faster response to citizens across the States as well as help in deepening awareness about safe practices, personal hygiene and other precautionary measures during this critical time.

Commenting on the donation, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said Airtel has been closely monitoring the situation around the COVID-19 and was committed to using its resources and technology to helping contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“We are reaching out to governments at all levels as we are committed to leveraging our core competence, technical expertise and digital resources in putting a stop to the spread of the virus. We believe that Nigeria will triumph and surely win the battle against this virus if we all come together to offer our sincere support,” he said.

Airtel recently announced a donation of mobile phones complete with a Closed User Group (CUG) to the Port Health Services, an arm of the Federal Ministry of Health, to support its effort to track and verify passenger information at the country’s local and international airports.

Airtel further launched an awareness campaign to sensitize Nigerians on the importance of taking precautionary measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus through the use of traditional and social media, with simple and creative messages translated into Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo as well as broadcast across radio, billboard, press, phones/devices and digital media.

The company also recently provided zero-rated visits to the websites of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and changed its network ID on customers’ handsets to read, “Be Safe”, so as to increase awareness level among Nigerians on the virus.

