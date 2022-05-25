NCC advises on automatic updates of antiviruses to avoid vulnerabilities

Info Tech
By Bode Adewumi
NCC NCC uncovers cyber threats, NCC’s experiences consumers during online financial transactions, NCC CSIRT discovers 5G: MTN, Mafab pay $273.6 million each for licences, special numbering service segment, NCC awards grant to four startups, Don't allow your NIN, NCC launches telecom campus, NCC denies renewing MTN’s, posts N150bn spectrum fee, NCC commences review of telecoms , NCC concludes cost-based study, Subscribers not required to submit IMEI number, NCC to balance competition, elecoms sector’s 12.45% GDP Telecoms sector GDP boost, NCC fake Facebook account, Nigeria now has 53460 towers, NCC regulatory transparency, NCC, 5G, Nigeria, NCC, GDP, Dambatta, spectrum trading guidelines, NCC, Suspension, NCC 9,077 service outages, ICT reporters, NCC , efficient reportage, Sim cards, ncc

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised telecoms consumers and other Information and Communications Technology (ICT) end-users on the need to always enable automatic update features for AVAST and AVG antiviruses to prevent potential cyber vulnerabilities.

The advice was contained in a statement released by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC.

According to him, the advice was contained in a new advisory released by the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), the cybersecurity centre for the telecoms sector established by the Commission, in continuation of its resolve to always keep Nigerians safe in the cyberspace.

The advisory noted that cyber vulnerability in AVAST and AVG Antiviruses can lead to attacks on millions of devices with high impact in terms of consequences to the ICT user.

The threat types as a result of this vulnerability are Bypass Authentication, Remote Code Execution and Unauthorised Access while consequences range from Privilege Escalation, Bypass Security Products, Overwrite System Components and corruption of the Operating System.

According to CSIRT, researchers at SentinelOne security firm have discovered two potentially damaging vulnerabilities in AVAST and AVG antivirus products that allow attackers to escalate privileges enabling them to disable security products, overwrite system components, corrupt the operating system or perform malicious operations unimpeded.


“Two vulnerabilities identified as CVE-2022-26522 and CVE-2022-26523 targeted the “Anti Rootkit” driver of Avast antivirus (also used by AVG) allowing an attacker with limited privileges on the targeted system to execute code in system mode (kernel mode) and take complete control of the device.

“Moreover, the vulnerabilities allow complete take-over of a device, even without privileges, due to the ability to execute code in kernel mode,” the CSIRT said in the advisory.

However, the cybersecurity centre has offered a tripartite measure that should be taken by Internet/ICT users to prevent being vulnerable to cyber threats. They include enabling the automatic update features for AVAST and AVG antiviruses, upgrading AVAST and AVG antiviruses to version 22.1.2504, as well as carrying out regular patch management.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Info Tech

Canon unveils latest digital print technology to drive innovation

Info Tech

Digital innovation: Nigerian Startups woo investors, stand to win $20,000 in Dubai

Info Tech

NIEEE confirms 20 members as fellows, demands greater commitment

Info Tech

Glo urges girls to take up careers in ICT

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More