Canon unveils latest digital print technology to drive innovation

Canon, a provider of imaging technologies and services has rolled out its latest key products focused on boosting innovation across the digital industry.

The firm on Tuesday at a virtual press conference announced the release of an entire range of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions while highlighting the latest trends within the print industry.

In a statement shared with the Nigerian Tribune, Canon noted that the company was unveiling the new print technologies to meet the needs of its users in the post-pandemic era, where customer demand has shifted towards digital technologies.

The statement read: “Canon will be participating at Gulf Print & Pack (GPP) 2022 and as a market leader in print in Africa, we have always understood our customers’ challenges and businesses.

“Canon will be spotlighting its digital printing technology, inkjet capabilities, wide format technology and complete workflow, from pre-press to post-press technology, spanning various industries including packaging, labelling, and retail.

“As a market leader at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, Canon’s presence at GPP will reflect its position as a 360 provider of hardware, software and services for all printing needs.





“Canon would offer five dedicated zones with live demonstrations that underscore the real-life applications of inkjet, wide format and production printing, Canon will also have dedicated webinars and virtual stand tours for participants who cannot attend in person.”

In her remark, Eiji Ota, Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa, noted that the company was focused on providing users with various technological advancements.

She said, “As we transition to hybrid ways of working, it has become increasingly important to have hardware in place that can step up to the challenge, providing connectivity, security, and workflow technology to help ensure efficiency.

“We’re doing this by transitioning from offset to digital printing. Canon prioritises our customers’ needs in everything we do, including providing expert advice on how to reimagine their business opportunities. With the launch of the all-new imagePRESS V1000, we look forward to showcasing the breadth of our portfolio and setting a new standard in production print.”

