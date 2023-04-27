The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has raised an alarm over the proliferation of illegal health institutions and colleges in Nigeria.

In response, the NBTE has pledged to partner with the Directorate of State Security to track down and prosecute the perpetrators of this illegal activity.

During a meeting with Provosts and Proprietors of health institutions and colleges, as well as Registrars of health professional bodies, the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Professor Idris Bugaje, expressed the board’s determination to rid Nigeria of illegal health institutions. He disclosed that some of these institutions are already under investigation by the DSS.

“Several illegal health institutions across the country are collecting money from students and awarding them unrecognized certificates,” Professor Bugaje said.

“NBTE is determined to weed out all those health colleges and institutions that are involved in illegal activities.”

The meeting also addressed the challenges faced by the Proprietors of these institutions towards running a legal system. One of the recognized challenges was the required guarantee deposit of N100 million by those seeking to establish a health institution. However, the NBTE has reduced this deposit to N25 million, according to Professor Bugaje.

“Nigeria today is being seen globally as a major hub for skills export,” Professor Bugaje said. “We need to ensure that we standardize our training.”

The meeting is expected to result in a workable resolution to help the NBTE address the menace of illegal health training institutions in the country.

