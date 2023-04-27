The paramount ruler of Ife Kingdom, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ọjájá II) has advised on pushing limit of imagination in order to turn impossible to reality.

The Ooni of Ife who took to his Facebook page to post throwback pictures of his working days before the throne.

“Permit your mind to break barriers and YOU will. Before I was bestowed the honour of ascending the throne of my forebears, I enjoyed pushing the limits of my imagination and turning impossibilities into realities.

“What a beautiful flashback reminsicing on one of most compact and functional estates in Lagos. North-pointe built circa 2012, my last project before the throne.

“Your mind is a compelling catalyst that can inspire possibilities. There is no limitations for a resolute, compact and functional mind,” he wrote.