National carrier: Nigeria Air process to be concluded by December 2022 ― Sirika

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a marching order to the Federal Ministry of Aviation to conclude the process for the launch of the National Carrier known as Nigeria Air by December 2022.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika gave the hint during an interactive session held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Aviation chaired by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji.

He also disclosed that all International airports across the country have been declared as Free Zone as part of ongoing efforts to attract aviation entrepreneurs and local and foreign direct investment.

Details later…

