Lagos govt reaffirms ban on Okada operations in 10 LG areas

Latest News
By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos ban Okada operations,Okada Operators Lagos protest, okada, MEGACITY, ondo, insecurity, Okada riders riot in Abuja, block Nyanya-Karshi road
FILE PHOTO
Lagos State government has reaffirmed that the ban on motorcycle operations in 10 Local Governments (LGs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state remains effective.
The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, reaffirmed this position on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen, saying that there had been peace and improvement in security in areas where the activities of Okada operators have been halted.

This was just as he restated that the Security Agencies were on the alert to continue to enforce the ban without any compromise.

The commissioner explained that the state government had noticed the gradual return of some recalcitrant okada operators in some restricted areas which would not be condoned by the present administration, hence the need for continuous reiteration that the State would not rescind its decision on the ban.

Oladeinde enjoined the general public to comply with the law on the ban of okada in the affected parts of the state, reiterating that both the rider and passenger were liable to three-year imprisonment if apprehended and prosecuted.

He added that motorcycles impounded would also be crushed in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1,2, and 3 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law of 2018.

Speaking further, the commissioner disclosed that statistics had shown that accident rates in the areas where the activities of okada riders had been put on hold had decreased by 76 per cent, pointing out that the state government had banned the operations of Okada in 10 out of the 20 LGAs in the state, including Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa

“The Local Council Development Areas (LCDAS) under the affected LGAs are Apapa Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island West, Lagos Island East, Yaba, and Coker Aguda. Others are Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo”, he added.

Oladeinde revealed that more sustainable alternative means of transportation were being provided for the motoring public by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration with the ramping up of the mass transit Blue and Red Rail Lines, whose passengers operations would commence a test run by the end of this year 2022.

He, therefore, urged both rider and passenger to move away from the fixed mindset of seeing the operation of okada as the only means of commuting, adding that the ban would eventually be extended to all the remaining LGAs and LCDAs in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, over alleged $100,000 fraud

Latest News

Troops kill scores of bandits, destroy hideout in Kaduna

Latest News

Troops nab 2 suspected fake NIMC officials registering foreigners in IDP camp

Latest News

Motorists trapped on Abuja – Nyanya-Keffi road over traffic gridlock

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More