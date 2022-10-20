Lagos govt reaffirms ban on Okada operations in 10 LG areas

This was just as he restated that the Security Agencies were on the alert to continue to enforce the ban without any compromise.

The commissioner explained that the state government had noticed the gradual return of some recalcitrant okada operators in some restricted areas which would not be condoned by the present administration, hence the need for continuous reiteration that the State would not rescind its decision on the ban.

Oladeinde enjoined the general public to comply with the law on the ban of okada in the affected parts of the state, reiterating that both the rider and passenger were liable to three-year imprisonment if apprehended and prosecuted.

He added that motorcycles impounded would also be crushed in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1,2, and 3 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law of 2018.

Speaking further, the commissioner disclosed that statistics had shown that accident rates in the areas where the activities of okada riders had been put on hold had decreased by 76 per cent, pointing out that the state government had banned the operations of Okada in 10 out of the 20 LGAs in the state, including Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa

“The Local Council Development Areas (LCDAS) under the affected LGAs are Apapa Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island West, Lagos Island East, Yaba, and Coker Aguda. Others are Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo”, he added.

Oladeinde revealed that more sustainable alternative means of transportation were being provided for the motoring public by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration with the ramping up of the mass transit Blue and Red Rail Lines, whose passengers operations would commence a test run by the end of this year 2022.

He, therefore, urged both rider and passenger to move away from the fixed mindset of seeing the operation of okada as the only means of commuting, adding that the ban would eventually be extended to all the remaining LGAs and LCDAs in the state.

