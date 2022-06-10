NASS Primaries: Controversy over Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency re-run primary.

Members of the Igbomina-Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Forum have congratulated the ruling party for a successful re-run primary election in the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara state.

The coordinator of the group, Mrs Dorcas Atoyebi, who commended the national secretariat of the APC for its decision to reconduct the primary in the federal constituency, said that the exercise was in the spirit of fairness and justice.

Meanwhile, supporters of Engineer Cornelius Adebayo, the winner of the first APC primary election in the federal constituency, on Friday faulted the conduct of the rerun primary election, describing it as a kangaroo election.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, supporters of the aggrieved aspirant, led by Emmanuel Moronfoye, said that Engineer Adebayo remained the validly elected APC flag bearer for the Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency.

In a statement on Friday in Osi, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State Atoyebi also said that some aspirants in the first primary had petitioned the appeal committee on irregularities noticed during the exercise, thereby putting the integrity of the primary in doubt.

The group advised party members in the constituency to embrace peace and accept the outcome of the primary in the spirit of oneness.





However, Moronfoye said that there is no valid ground for rescheduling the purported re-run primary election, adding that there was no protest or valid complaint against the initial primary election, “as the result was widely accepted by all”.

“The purported re-run election was not communicated to Engineer Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo and the reason for the cancellation of the only valid election is still unknown.

“Cornelius Adebayo was neither represented nor did he have any agent present during the rerun. It was an internal arrangement orchestrated by a few unscrupulous elements disguised as progressives,” he said.

