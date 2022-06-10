Gov Bello decorates ADC, others with new ranks

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has decorated his Aide de Camp, ADC Iwanger Ifeoma Akaya after she was recently Promoted from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, said, the governor stated that her promotion was a result of hard work, commitment, dedication and reward for the merit of service.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawal who was on a private visit to the Governor assisted in decorating the officer with her new ranks.

Dr Lawal in his brief remarks congratulated the newly elevated officer and urged her to continue to discharge her duties in line with ethical conduct and to continue to make women proud.

DSP Ifeoma Akaya is the only female Aide De Camp to a serving Governor in Nigeria.

Also decorated by the governor was ASP Kashim Adama who was promoted from an inspector to an Assistant Superintendent of Police.





