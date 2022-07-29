NASFAT set to empower business owners

THE NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), in partnership with Havek Leadership Academy, has trained 15 business owners in its Train-to- Fund Scheme (TTFS).

The agency said the participants would also be empowered as part of the goals of the scheme.

The maiden edition of the scheme kicked off with a two-day training programme, which was organised for those shortlisted from among people that applied for financial support from NAZAS.

The General Manager of NAZAS, Muftau Adelotan, said the scheme is an offshoot of NASFAT’s zakat disbursement programme which is to ensure more mentorship and monitoring for the beneficiaries.

Adelotan said the scheme was aimed at creating more zakat and sadaqat payers.

He said by empowering individuals in their businesses through the scheme, such business owners, in a couple of months, are expected to have made decent profits that would be enough to gear them towards giving out sadaqat.

According to him, if the incomes of some of the beneficiaries reach nisab (the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to give zakat), then they can pay zakat from their wealth.

Adelotan said: “We are going to empower them on the 7th of August, 2022, which is the day of our Annual General Meeting and Muharram disbursement. After these disbursements, the officials of our training outfit in NASFAT who are handling this scheme are going to mentor and monitor these beneficiaries so that we can monitor their growth and success stories.

“Aside from that, we have already put them in a WhatsApp group tagged the TTFS Alumni. This is for us to communicate with them regularly to develop them into our corporate ambassadors. We have people we call corporate ambassadors. They assist us to get more links for donors. They will be willing and eager to get more people to give us funds so that more people can benefit from this scheme. That is our strategy after this training.”

The General Manager, Havek Leadership Academy, Abdul Wasiu Ayoola, said the training was in six modules of entrepreneurship development courses.

“After this first edition, we will continue in the future. We are expecting the best from them as the first set of participants in this scheme. We hope to expand it in the nearest future,” Ayoola said.

One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Abdullah, expressed gratitude to NAZAS and Havek for what she described as the opportunity of a lifetime.

She said the training had exposed her to more opportunities that could help improve her business.

