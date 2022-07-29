Nimbus turns 10, announces N20m marketing support program for startups, SMEs

Nimbus Media Ltd, a leading Nigerian out-of-home advertising service provider, has announced the return of its Nimbus Aid Project as the company celebrates ten years in business. The project is a corporate social responsibility effort in which the company gives back to the community by offering eligible startups and SMEs one month of free advertising on its digital advertising boards.

Since its inception in 2016, the Nimbus Aid Project has supported businesses and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that demonstrate a dedication to educating, enabling, and empowering their communities to make the world a better place.

Mrs Victoria Oluwaniyi, a Director at Nimbus, says of this year’s programme, “Ten businesses will receive a month of free exposure worth N2,000,000 each on Nimbus’ digital screens as our way of supporting their growth.” She added that the emphasis would be on pre-seed startups and women-owned businesses.

For the last decade, Nimbus has been at the forefront of providing innovative outdoor advertising solutions to businesses with footprints in Nigeria. It has also demonstrated its dedication to its clients and African businesses by continually delivering innovative advertising solutions that improve its clients’ reach, visibility, and engagement.

“This year marks a significant milestone for Nimbus Media Ltd,” says Olawale Adegoke, CEO/Managing Director. “We have stayed true to our vision of supporting African businesses to achieve maximum reach and impact over the past decade. We have also expanded our reach across the country and developed meaningful partnerships with clients, partners, and the advertising industry. We continue to thrive because of their dedication and loyalty, ” he said.

Africa, with a population of 1.7 billion people, is one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets, with projections of $2.1 trillion in consumer expenditure by 2025. Nimbus, according to Adegoke, plans to contribute significantly to this growth over the next few years by delivering solutions that enable its clients to reach these consumers. Ultimately, he adds, the objective is to lead innovations that would transform Nigeria’s outdoor advertising industry.

While recent events such as Covid-19 have created new challenges within the global advertising industry, Mr Babs Fagade, Chairman of Nimbus Media Ltd, says, “They dictate that now is a unique time to forge and implement the innovations that will lead the outdoor advertising industry into the future. It is widely predicted that we have yet to see the last of these disruptions, digital or otherwise, and Nimbus is committed to leading the industry to grow in this regard.”

The Nimbus Aid Project, formerly known as “Nominate a Charity,” has provided marketing support to organisations like the Morainbow Down-syndrome foundation, Ask the Pediatrician, Siddiqah Street Kitchen, Doctor’s Health Initiative (DHI) Nigeria, Food Clique Support initiative, and Strap and Safe Charity to raise awareness and draw attention to their causes.