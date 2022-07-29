Kishi imams, alfas laud Makinde for choosing Lawal as dep gov, running mate

IMAMS and alfas in Kishi, Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo State, have expressed gratitude to the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for picking one of their brothers, Chief Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

The clerics, during a congratulatory visit to Lawal, who is the new deputy governor of the state and running mate to Governor Makinde for next year’s election, at his office at Agodi Government Secretariat, described Lawal as a devout Muslim.

The vice chairman of Irepo League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Arimiyau Shuaib Kewujina, noted that the entire Muslims in Kishi were in support of Makinde, promising that the governor would be rewarded with massive votes in next year’s election.

According to him, Lawal is a shining star and trusted leader in Irepo Local Government Area.

In a remark, Lawal thanked the clerics for their surprise visit.

He said: “I really appreciate you for the visit. I am grateful. You have just proved to the world that I am one of your brothers. I appreciate that.

“When I was nominated by His Excellency, some people started attacks. They said I was not a Muslim. Like I said [last Friday) at the Oja’ba Central Mosque, I am not an alfa but I always queue behind imams during obligatory prayers.

“I am happy that the League of Imams travelled far distance to identify with me, which is an indication that I am a practising Muslim. But I am not one that makes a noise about religion because Allah doesn’t like people who show off. I pray that with our good intention, we will make a progressive headway.”

The deputy governor stressed that he was not bothered by people’s comments about his faith.

“As far as my faith is concerned, I am not accountable to any human being but my Creator, Almighty Allah. I have decided to leave whoever that says anything about my religion to his/her conscience and Almighty Allah,” he said.

Lawal solicited for prayers for the Makinde government and asked the people of Oke-Ogun to vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election.

He appealed to the people of Oke-Ogun to support the re-election of Governor Makinde with strong determination.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

