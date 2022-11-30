Nasarawa to address Mararaba/Nyaya traffic jam through light rail

The dreaded daily traffic jam on Masaka/Mararaba/Nyaya route to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will be addressed through the construction of light rail, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has disclosed.

He said the light rail which will be constructed in collaboration with a foreign firm, is proposed to link Nasarawa State to FCT from Keffi to Apo.

He spoke during the campaign rally for his second term bid in Karu local government on Wednesday.

Tribune Online reports that the traffic congestion along the route had led to the loss of man-hours with workers resuming late to work daily.

Most of the federal civil servants reside in the axis from where they proceed to work in the FCT every day.

The expansion of the expressway linking the axis to FCT hardly impacted the traffic flow along the route.

Gov Sule expressed optimism that the proposed light rail is the leeway needed to put an end to the problem.

He said the project will be in collaboration between a Chinese firm and the state government.

He explained, “A big Chinese firm has approached us with the intention of collaborating with us to build a rail line from Apo to Keffi.

“By the time they finish the rail line, it will decongest the major highway from Karu to Keffi.

“All they want is for me to speak with some of the biggest investors that I have worked for in the past for a partnership so that construction can begin by the middle of next year.”

He said the gesture is part of the administration’s infrastructural revolution, adding that move will further boost the state government’s investment drives.

He urged the people to vote for the APC so as to make the dream and other laudable initiatives proposed by the administration a reality.

