Nasarawa speaker donates N4m to flood victims in constituency

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has donated the sum of N4million to flood victims in his constituency in Umaisha/Ugya in the Toto local government area of the state.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that 400,000 people have been displaced as the flood sacked 93 communities across 11 local government areas of the state.

The 17 communities in the speaker’s local government area of Toto, were submerged last week after days of torrential downpour.

The development compelled the speaker to summon an emergency plenary, urging the state and federal governments through relevant agencies to salvage the situation.

The speaker, who made the cash donation at the palace of the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi in Umaisha on Friday, said the relief materials were meant to mitigate the suffering of the people.

He said, “Last two weeks, the State House of Assembly came up with a resolution under matters of public importance, calling on the state government as a matter of urgency come to the aid and rescue of our people that were ravaged by flood.

” The unfortunate incident did not only happen in Toto Local Government but it also happened in Nassarawa, Doma as well as Awe local government areas of the state and in some states of the federation.

” So as a follow-up, I am here today to sympathize with my people who were ravaged by this unfortunate incident.”

He has assured them that the state government would soon come to their aid.

He urged the people of the area to always adhere to advice from the government not to build on waterways to avoid flooding in the area.

” I am also reminding our people to always be guided and follow the advice given by the government on preventive measures against flooding.

” By not building on waterways and reside in safer environments in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the area and the state at large,” he said

The Speaker called on the people of the area to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

Also speaking, HRH Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, the Ohimege Opanda Umaisha appreciated the Speaker for his good representation in the state legislature and for always coming to the aid of his people.





