(UPDATED): National Industrial Court orders ASUU to call off strike

THE National Industrial Court on Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the Federal Government, urging the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Ruling on the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, who is a vacation judge, restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit filed against ASUU by the Federal Government.

The court invoked Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act and national interest of the Nigerian students to grant the request of the Federal Government for an order of injunction against the lecturers.

Recall that on Monday, counsel to the Federal Government, James Igwe,urged the court to grant the interlocutory application because of its urgency as well as the infrastructural damage on tertiary institutions occasioned by the industrial action which began since February 14.

Igwe had said that based on trade union laws, the court had powers to call off the ASUU strike while negotiations between the union and Federal Government continues.

But counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, had told the court that the Federal Government must show how the strike has caused damage to tertiary institutions.

He had contended that the federal government’s refusal to fulfil its agreement with ASUU constitutes damage on the lecturers, their welfare and the well-being of educational institutions.