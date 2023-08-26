The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged the state government to provide relief materials to the victims of fire disaster at Nasarawa main market in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

There was a fire inferno recently in Nasarawa LG main market, the only market in the area council, where property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House made the call while reading the House resolution on a matter of public importance raised by Hon Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim (APC-Nasarawa Central) during the House proceedings on Friday in Lafia.

The Speaker said that providing relief materials to the victims would not only cushion the effects of the fire disaster on them but would also improve their standard of living.

He appreciated Hon Danyaro for bringing the matter and other members for their positive contributions on the issue.

“It is indeed sad that the fire disaster destroyed shops and properties worth millions of Naira in Nasarawa main market.

“This is happening when Nigerians are in pains because of the removal of the fuel subsidy in the country,” he said

The Speaker sympathised with the victims over the fire disaster and urged them to remain calm.

“Apart from sympathising with the victims, we call on the state government to immediately send a delegation to the scene of the fire disaster to ascertain the level of damage.

“We also call on the state government to provide relief materials to cushion the effects of the fire disaster on the victims,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker directed the clerk to communicate the resolution of the House to the state government for its action.





Earlier, Hon Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim, member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency while raising the matter under the matter of public importance, urged the Speaker and Honourable members to support her to enable the state government to come to the aid of the victims of fire disaster in her constituency.

“Mr Speaker and Hon colleagues, on the early hours of Sunday, 20th August, 2023. It was a sad moment for the people of my constituency as there was fire outbreak in Nasarawa market which destroyed shops and properties worth millions of Naira.

“It was very sympathetic that the victims of the fire inferno had lost everything in their shops and they are suffering as a result of the incident.

“And this happened at this time of hardship that the people are going through as a result of fuel subsidy removal in the country,” she said.

In their various contributions, Hon Solomon Akwashiki (SDP- Lafia Central), Dr Peter Akwe (PDP-Obi 1), Hon Onarigu Kana ( SDP- Udege/Loko), Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar ( NNPP- Doma South), Hon Larry Ven-Bawa ( APC- Akwanga North) and Hon Suleiman Azara ( APC- Awe South), all appealed to the state government to support the victims of the fire disaster in the area.

They sympathised with the victims over the unfortunate incident.

They also called for functional vehicles and other equipment at the fire service stations in order to positively respond to fire outbreaks.

