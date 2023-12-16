Nasarawa State House of Assembly has sent the authorities of the Ministry of Environment back due to the inability of the Commissioner for Environment, Hon Kwanta Yakubu, to appear in person and defend the ministry’s budget without any genuine reasons.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Chairman, the House Committee on Housing and Environment sent the management back when they appeared before the committee for the 2024 budget defence on Friday in Lafia.

The committee directed them to go back and re-appear for the ministry’s budget defence next week Monday which is the closing date with the presence of the Commissioner or risk zero budget allocation.

He warned government officials on any act of disrespect, stressing that the House would not take it lightly with anyone undermining the institution.

Also appeared before the committee to defend their 2024 budgets were the managements of Nasarawa State Waste Management Board, Nasarawa State Environmental Protection Agency and Ministry of Housing and Works where they have defended their 2024 budgets successfully.

