Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the N8.2 billion 2023 Re-adjustment/supplement budget into law.

Rt. Hon Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings in Lafia, the state capital.

The speaker, while passing the bill into law assured Governor Abdullahi Sule of effective synergy in order to ensure speedy development of the state.

“A Bill for a Law to Authorize the Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State and Increase and Re-Adjustment of the Sum of N8, 173, 454, 224. 22k making a total of N157, 489, 398,431.84 only for the Services of Nasarawa State Government to complement for the Period Commencing from January 2023 and Ending 31st December, 2023 read for the third term and passed,” he said.

He commended members for their commitments in ensuring the speedy passage of the bill into law.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Sule’s assent.

“I hereby directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for His Excellency’s assent,” he said.

Earlier, Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Minority Leader seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.

Meanwhile, the assembly has also passed into second reading 2024 budget of N199.9 billion as presented by Governor Abdullahi Sule to the House for consideration and approval.

Rt. Hon Jatau, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the budget into second reading during the House proceedings in Lafia.

The Speaker said that the budget, if passed into law would bring speedy development, thereby improving on the standard of living of the people of the State.

“A Bill for a Law to Authorize the Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation) of the Sum of N199, 879, 370,709.43 only for the Services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months commencing from 1st January 2024 and Ending 31st December, 2024 scale second reading.

“I therefore commit the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to work on the bill and report back to the House on the 18th December, 2023,” he said.

He appreciated Honourable members for their positive contributions on the budget while calling for its sustenance.

The Speaker assured of effective synergy with Gov. Sule for the overall development of the state.

He directed the House standing committees to start inviting management of MDAs for their budget defence.

Speaker Jatau also urged the management of MDAs to give their maximum support to the House committees while defending their budgets.

Earlier, Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara, the Majority Leader of the House, while giving the substance of the bill, said the budget was tailoring towards achieving economic growth and development in the State.

The Minority Leader appreciated the Governor for presenting the budget, saying that it was apt in improving on the standard of living of the people of the state.

He added that the budget would also cushion the effects of socio-economic problems in the state.

The Majority Leader then moved a motion for the bill to scale second reading which was seconded by Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House.

On their contributions, Hon Muhammad Oyanki, the Deputy Speaker; Hon Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim, Hon Larry Ven- Bawa, Hon Solomon Akwashiki, Hon Onarigu Onah Kana, Hon Peter Akwe, Hon Isimbabi Garba Mohammed, Hon Esson Mairiga, Hon Jonah Dizaho, Hon Hudu A Hudu and Hon Ajegena Kudu; all commended Governor Sule for presenting 2024 budget that would improve on the standard of living of the people of the state.

They opined that the budget would boost health, education among other sectors of the economy thereby improving on the standard of living of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reported that on December 1, 2023, Governor Abdullahi Sule presented N199.9 billion budget to the House for consideration and approval.

The Governor tagged the 2024 Budget as ”Budget of Renewed commitment.”

Sule said that his administration would continue to anchor on transparency, accountability and rule of law for the overall development of the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE