The Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Labaran Magaji, to unravel the remote cause of the incessant garnishing of state government accounts.

The Speaker made the call while playing host to Magaji in his office in Lafia.

He said that incessant garnishing of government accounts has affected the state negatively in the past.

Abdullahi appreciated the Attorney General for taking bold steps to ensure the quick administration of justice in the state.





“Incessant garnishing of state government account is disturbing. What is causing the problem of garnishing government accounts in the state?

“I want you to find the remote cause/causes for the garnishing of government accounts so that the state can find a lasting solution to it, ” he said.

The Speaker also lamented over non implementation of some of the laws made by the House.

“We have passed many laws which include executive and private member bills, many have been assented to by the previous and present governments, but the problem is non-implementation of some of these laws. So I want you to address the matter,” he said.

The Speaker assured the Attorney General of support as well as effective synergy to ensure the administration of Justice in the state.

Earlier, Barr Labaran Magaji, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said that the visit was to familiarize with the House and sought for its synergy for quick administration of Justice in the state.

Magaji has commended the Speaker and his colleagues for their good work for the state and other Nigerians.

“I want to commend you for the good work you are doing as Nasarawa State is next to Lagos State in terms of law-making,” he said.

The Attorney General called for the establishment of an Anti-corruption Bureau in order to tackle corruption in the state.

“Sooner or later, His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule will send a bill for the Establishment of Anti-corruption Bureau to the House. We hope that the bill will be given speedy consideration and passage if sent. ” he added.

The Commissioner for Justice sought for support and effective synergy from the House to enable him succeed.

